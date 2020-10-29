When the team for Australian tour was announced people on social media went furious for two reasons - the omission of Rohit Sharma citing fitness concerns and the omission of SuryaKumar Yadav's name from T20I squad.

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

For the latter, his fan support only increased when he scored a match-winning 79 runs in 43 balls against RCB.

India's T20I team for the Australian tour is mentioned in BCCI's recent tweet (refer below).

#TeamIndia T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Soon after they tweeted, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match experts and fans alike, started criticizing the BCCI's decision of not taking Suryakumar Yadav to Australia.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

To set the record clear I have no hard feelings against Suryakumar Yadav and I want him to be the part of the Indian team.

The only stumbling block for Suryakumar Yadav is that there is no place for him in the current Indian team structure.

India's middle-order is stacked with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul.

Dropping any one of the above three players after their performances in New Zealand series would be unjust to these players.

For the record, Shreyas Iyer scored an average of 51 and Pandey finished with a strike rate of over 150 in the NZ series.

How can anyone be dropped off the team after such a fabulous performance?

Another point people are making against BCCI is they could have at least taken SuryaKumar Yadav as part of the entire Indian team's contingent. With that being said, I don't think there is any value in taking Suryakumar Yadav all the way to Australia, just to forbid him from playing matches.

It can dampen opportunities in the future like it did with Karun Nair, after the England Test series.

Many Indian Cricketers fail to get an opportunity to realise their dreams of wearing the Blue Jersey even after years of hard work because of the highly competitive nature of the game, especially in India.

The extremely talented, Suryakumar Yadav will surely play for India sooner or later; as of now, he just needs to keep stacking up those runs and be patient with his endeavours.