Unpopular Opinion: MS Dhoni should not be considered for the T20 World Cup in Australia

MS Dhoni during ICC 2019 World Cup in England and Wales

First thing first out, I have no grudge against MS Dhoni and I admire and respect his tireless contributions to Indian cricket over the years. Personally, like millions others, I would love to see him go all ablaze for India the way he did it his early years. The question is not whether Dhoni can reprieve his form, it is at whose expense will be included in the team?

On asked about Dhoni's future, both the former chief of selector MSK Prasad and Indian head coach Ravi Shastri have said that Dhoni's IPL form will determine his future. One thing they fail to address is who will he replace in the current squad?

In the recently concluded New Zealand tour, India began with a 5-0 series win in T-20Is. Shreyas Iyer took full advantage of the given opportunities, and Manish Pandey scored runs whenever asked of him. From that 5-0 win, the biggest positive India took was the spectacular form of KL Rahul, while batting as also while donning the big gloves behind the wicket.

Indian team has been searching for a wicket-keeper at par with Dhoni for a long time now. With that being said, enough opportunities between now and the World Cup can enable KL Rahul to become one.

Many might opine that Dhoni being the primary wicket-keeper for India and Rahul playing as a proper batsman is an option. But this will only hamper the team combination and snatch the opportunity of working towards Rahul as the permanent first-choice wicket-keeper.

If owing to Dhoni's good form in IPL, he is selected in the team then it will be criminal for someone like Rahul, Iyer, and Pandey who have been grinding for so long for the opportunity to become the finisher of the squad. Taking this into account, it is the right time for the person who took Indian cricket to newer heights to say a graceful goodbye to this sport.

#Note: Opinion is that of the author and not of Sportskeeda's.

You might also like | Explained - The art and science of an MS Dhoni stumping