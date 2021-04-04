IPL 2021: Will the tournament be Varun Chakravarthy's moment of redemption?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy had a dream season in the last edition of the IPL, where he picked up 17 wickets for the franchise in 13 games. He bowled with an impressive economy of 6.85 and turned out to be the only bowler in the season to pick up a 5-wicket haul. Chakravarthy was aptly handed over an India debut soon after, as he was picked for India’s T20 series against Australia.

Injuries And Failed Fitness Tests: Pegged Back Chakravarthy’s Dream Debut

Soon after the IPL, Chakravarthy had to, unfortunately, miss out on touring Australia with the national side due to a shoulder injury. Months later, post-recovery, he was selected for India’s home T20 series against England but failed to make it through. Fitness issues again came back to haunt the mystery spinner as he failed to pass the standard fitness tests to represent the national side.

As fate would have it, Chakravarthy is back to square one with his dreams of representing India squashed twice within the span of six months. The KKR spinner, who hasn’t had the usual journey of a professional cricketer, will rue the missed opportunities but will also want to put that behind him as he prepares to don the KKR purple in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Chance To Make Amends For The Missed Opportunities

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will be backing Chakravarthy to do well

In the last 5-6 months, Chakravarthy has experienced the highs of being selected for the country as well as the lows of not being able to make it, twice. Though he would have felt a bit hard done by, he will be looking to put in some impressive performances with the T20 World Cup coming up at the end of this year in the subcontinent.

Kolkata’s mystery spinner, who developed a habit of scalping big names in his last IPL, will be looking to better his performance from last year. He surely has all the skills required to topple the opposition batsmen and will be looking to use them in the upcoming season. Add to that the Indian conditions along with some handy advice from KKR’s newest addition Harbhajan Singh, Chakravarthy will be looking to outwit the opposition and repose the faith entrusted upon him by the KKR management during IPL 2021.