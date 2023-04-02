Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks vs Mumbai Indians in IPL history 

In what will be a high-octane clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.

RCB have one of the most well-balanced squads in the competition and IPL legend Virat Kohli will once again be the linchpin in their batting department.

Kohli, the former RCB skipper, has been in top-notch form for India and will look to contribute to the franchise in the league as well.

Kohli will be itching to kickstart the campaign well against Mumbai, against whom he has scored 769 runs at an average of almost 30 and at a strike rate of 125.6. This is the most runs by any RCB batter against the five-time champions.

Ahead of his side's mega clash with MI, we take a look at Virat Kohli's three best knocks versus the Mumbai Indians in the IPL history.

#3 62 off 47 in Bengaluru at IPL 2017

After returning from an injury, the former RCB skipper roared back with a gritty fifty in Match 12 of the 2017 edition of the IPL.

The hosts elected to bat first in a day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and enjoyed a decent start by openers Kohli and Chris Gayle. However, MI bowlers bowled at tight lengths as none of the RCB batters barring Kohli struck at a rate of more than 113.

Kohli's strike rate during his innings of 62 was 131.91. It included five boundaries and a couple of maximums as well.

Unfortunately, for them, Bangalore could not hit a single boundary in the slog overs, as they finished with 142/5 in 20 overs. Samuel Badree's hat-trick turned the game in RCB's favor again, but an exceptional performance from Kieron Pollard (70 off 47) denied Bangalore a victory.

#2 92* off 62 in Mumbai at IPL 2018

It is surprising that Virat Kohli's best performance against the Mumbai Indians in IPL history ended in a losing cause. The two high-profile franchises clashed against each other in the 14th match of IPL 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Half-centuries from Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma guided the Mumbai Indians to 213/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 214, the Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mumbai bowlers were at the top of the game, dismissing Quinton de Kock (19), AB de Villiers (1), Mandeep Singh (16) and Corey Anderson (0) within the first ten overs.

Virat Kohli, who came out to open the innings, held his fort at one end and exhibited some marvelous strokes against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Mustafizur Rahman. Carrying his bat through the innings, Kohli clobbered 92 runs off 62 balls and did his best to save RCB from a humiliating defeat.

Despite his excellent efforts, RCB fell short by 46 runs in Mumbai.

#1 82* off 50 in Mumbai at IPL 2015

All RCB fans will remember the day when partners-in-crime Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers tormented the Mumbai bowlers in a day/night game at IPL 2015.

After RCB won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, they elected to bat first. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as the two RCB stalwarts destroyed the home team.

While de Villiers amassed 133* off 59 deliveries, Kohli supported him with a magnificent 50-ball 82*. Virat hit six fours and four sixes to power RCB to 235/1 in the first innings.

Their record 215*-run partnership for the second wicket is still the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against the Mumbai outfit.

An inspired Mumbai also did well to score 196, with Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard, but brilliance of Kohli-AB helped RCB to clinch the game.

