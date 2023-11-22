Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan square off in a Round 1, Group D clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 2023. This clash is set to be played at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh.

Arunachal Pradesh have struggled in recent domestic tournaments. They finished last (eighth) in the Group C points table during the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arunachal lost five games and failed to register a single win.

Furthermore, this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was a disaster for them. They finished at the very bottom of Group C with seven straight defeats, again failing to win a solitary game.

Arunachal Pradesh will be desperate to change their fortunes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

On the other hand, Rajasthan failed to qualify for the knockouts of the previous edition, finishing fourth in Group B with four wins and three losses. With three wins and two defeats from six games, they finished fourth in Group D of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.

Following a mediocre performance in the previous edition, Rajasthan will be keen to bounce back this time around. That said, it is expected to be fierce competition between both sides as they face each other.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Round 1, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to be ideal for batting and teams batting first have won the majority of the matches at this venue. However, the bowlers will find some assistance and need to maintain tight lines and lengths.

Therefore, the team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put the runs on the board.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be bright and sunny for a perfect game. There is no chance of rain with the temperatures expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 57%.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh Probable XI

Neelam Obi (C), Kamsha Yangfo, Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Licha Jhon, Yab Niya, Nabam Abo, Divyanshu Yadav, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Nigam, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Rajasthan Probable XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan, Deepak Hooda (C), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yash Kothari, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Arafat Khan.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh have been in poor form and will find it challenging against Rajasthan. Despite being mediocre, Rajasthan have experienced players on their side. They look like a well-balanced unit compared to their opponents and hold a clear edge going into this clash.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win this match

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)