Vijay Shankar has least dot-ball percentage in IPL 2018

Delhi Daredevils all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been brilliant at rotating strike.

Vijay Shankar's ability to rotate the strike was very evident in IPL 2018

Delhi Daredevils all-rounder Vijay Shankar has the lowest dot-ball percentage of any batsman in IPL 2018. Among all players who have faced at least 100 balls, the Indian all-rounder's dot-ball percentage of 25.7 is the best. The top five consists of three Indians and two overseas players.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill is in second place, with a dot-ball percentage of 26.6 while Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers is third with 28 %. Jos Buttler (28.6) and Dinesh Karthik (29.1) complete the remainder of the top five.

Among the five batsmen, Shubman Gill (139) has played the least number of balls while Jos Buttler (353) has faced the most deliveries. Among all batsmen who faced at least 100 balls, these are the only five players who have a dot-ball percentage under 30.

Among all players who batted, only four ended the tournament without facing a dot ball. Unsurprisingly, all four are bowlers and none of them faced more than 5 balls. Chennai Super Kings' Shardul Thakur (5 balls faced) and Imran Tahir (2 balls faced), Kolkata Knight Riders' Vinay Kumar (3 balls faced) and Sunrisers Hyderabad' Billy Stanlake (2 balls faced) were the four who finished IPL 2018 without a dot ball.

When it comes to attacking shots, there was no one who opted for it more frequently than RCB's Parthiv Patel. Keeping the same minimum criteria of 100 balls, Parthiv went for an attacking shot 81.7 % of his balls faced. The explosive KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine is in second place with 78.7 %.

Two players are tied for the third spot, having attempted an attacking shot 71.6 % of the balls they faced, SRH all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and RCB's AB de Villiers. While the Bangladesh all-rounder faced 197 balls over 13 matches, AB faced 275 balls having played two fewer matches.

Delhi Daredevils keeper Rishabh Pant completes the top five, with 70.8 %. His tally of 394 balls faced is the most amongst the top five.