Virat Kohli Birthday: Top photos and videos from the RCB skipper's 32nd birthday bash

IPL 2020's league stage has culminated, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While RCB struggled in their last three matches, Virat Kohli's men can be backed to up their game in the competition's knockout phase.

To ensure that all players are in a pleasant mood heading into their Eliminator match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday with his teammates at a yacht party. For the first time in 13 years, the RCB star commemorated his natal day amid an IPL season.

Generally, the tournament occurs in the second quarter of the year and ends way before Virat Kohli's birthday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore players enjoyed themselves at the get-together, and they have shared some fantastic photos and videos from that party.

Here are the top Instagram posts from Virat Kohli's 32nd birthday bash.

Can the Royal Challengers Bangalore gift Virat Kohli his first IPL trophy?

Virat Kohli has always led the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front in the IPL. Unfortunately, the other players could not back him up well in the last few seasons and the team faltered at crucial moments.

This time, the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Navdeep Saini have supported AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to perfection.

It will be interesting to see if the Bangalore-based franchise could make Kohli's 32nd birthday memorable by winning their maiden IPL trophy at the Dubai International Stadium next Tuesday.

The Women's T20 Challenge 2020 is underway in Sharjah right now, with the Trailblazers taking on Velocity. The Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of IPL 2020 tonight.