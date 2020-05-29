×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Virat Kohli only cricketer to feature in Forbes highest-paid athletes 2020 list

  • Virat Kohli took up the 66th position in the list of Top 100 richest sportspersons in 2020.
  • Virat Kohli is estimated to be earning close to $ 26 Million.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
Modified 29 May 2020, 18:02 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in the Top 100 list of richest sports stars, according to the latest Forbes list released today.

Virat Kohli's total assets are valued to be making around $26 Million, with $24 Million coming from his long list of endorsements. Notably, Virat Kohli was on 83rd position on the Forbes list back in 2018 and fell down a few places to take up the 100th spot last year.

Apart from his superstar presence on the cricket field, Virat Kohli is the face of many reputed brands across multiple fields such as fashion, technology and the automobile industry.

Two of Virat Kohli's biggest brand endorsements are clothing line Wrogn and One8 by PUMA, Virat Kohli, both of which have raked in the riches increasingly every year.

Last year, the Indian team captain and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma were signed as the brand ambassadors for the e-commerce platform, Myntra, three years after Virat Kohli penned down a massive deal with men's ethnic wear brand, Manyavar.

Virat Kohli's association with Audi India, Hero MotoCorp

A ardent lover of the Audi, Virat Kohli himself owns an Audi R8 V10 LMX, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8 and is the brand ambassador for Audi India.

In 2018, the stylish batsman was roped in to endorse Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 200R premium motorcycle and continues to represent the two-wheeler manufacturers.

Notably, at this time when fantasy gaming and fantasy predictions is proving to be a booming source of revenue, Virat Kohli is also the face of the Mobile Premier League (MPL), since signing with them in 2019.

Apart from these big brands, the Indian cricket team skipper also has big deals with Uber, American Tourister, Philips India, Too Yumm, Himalaya, Vicks, Volini, Royal Challenge to name a few.


Published 29 May 2020, 18:02 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Net Worth Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 22
FCS 81/5 (10 ov)
LSH *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
La Soufriere Hikers need 82 runs in 10 remaining overs
FCS VS LSH live score
Match 23 | Today, 08:00 PM
Grenadines Divers
Botanic Garden Rangers
GRD VS BGR preview
Match 21 | Yesterday
BGR 79/7 (10 ov)
LSH 80/2 (7.2 ov)
La Soufriere Hikers won by 8 wickets
BGR VS LSH live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
SPB 92/5 (10 ov)
GRD 87/5 (10 ov)
Salt Pond Breakers won by 5 runs.
SPB VS GRD live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
FCS 92/3 (10 ov)
DVE 75/7 (10 ov)
Fort Charlotte Strikers won by 17 runs.
FCS VS DVE live score
Match 1 | Mon, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Pakistanska Foreningen
DIC VS PF preview
Match 24 | Today, 10:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers
Dark View Explorers
SPB VS DVE preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
MT Bulls
Ifira Sharks
MTB VS IS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Vincy Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी