Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in the Top 100 list of richest sports stars, according to the latest Forbes list released today.

Virat Kohli's total assets are valued to be making around $26 Million, with $24 Million coming from his long list of endorsements. Notably, Virat Kohli was on 83rd position on the Forbes list back in 2018 and fell down a few places to take up the 100th spot last year.

Apart from his superstar presence on the cricket field, Virat Kohli is the face of many reputed brands across multiple fields such as fashion, technology and the automobile industry.

Two of Virat Kohli's biggest brand endorsements are clothing line Wrogn and One8 by PUMA, Virat Kohli, both of which have raked in the riches increasingly every year.

Last year, the Indian team captain and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma were signed as the brand ambassadors for the e-commerce platform, Myntra, three years after Virat Kohli penned down a massive deal with men's ethnic wear brand, Manyavar.

Virat Kohli's association with Audi India, Hero MotoCorp

A ardent lover of the Audi, Virat Kohli himself owns an Audi R8 V10 LMX, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8 and is the brand ambassador for Audi India.

In 2018, the stylish batsman was roped in to endorse Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 200R premium motorcycle and continues to represent the two-wheeler manufacturers.

Notably, at this time when fantasy gaming and fantasy predictions is proving to be a booming source of revenue, Virat Kohli is also the face of the Mobile Premier League (MPL), since signing with them in 2019.

Apart from these big brands, the Indian cricket team skipper also has big deals with Uber, American Tourister, Philips India, Too Yumm, Himalaya, Vicks, Volini, Royal Challenge to name a few.