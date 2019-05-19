AB de Villiers labels Virat Kohli his 'younger brother'

Kohli and De Villiers share a wonderful bond with each other

What’s the story?

In a freewheeling chat with cricket host Gaurav Kapur on the show Breakfast With Champions, AB de Villiers opened up on a variety of topics including the role of Gary Kirsten as coach, his love for nature, his belief in God, and why he proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Taj Mahal.

He also jokingly ended the interview by stating that he will be willing to play the 2023 World Cup if MS Dhoni is ‘still around’. However, the highlight was him opening up on his relationship with long-time RCB teammate and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The background

De Villiers is one of the greatest cricketers that South Africa has ever produced. The South African legend has enthralled and bewitched the cricketing world with his resplendent stroke play. De Villiers is second highest run scorer for South Africa, with 9427 runs from 223 ODI’s at an average of 54.17, and an ethereal strike rate of 101.27.

The heart of the matter

De Villiers also stated in the interview that he and Kohli share a wonderful relationship, and he is like his younger brother, he said:

He’s the younger brother. He’s feeling maybe that I am the older brother. I can give you another angle of it. We both are very competitive, and in a way, we compete against each other as well, which brothers do. You want to outperform him, he wants to outperform you, but you love each other so much. So it is a very healthy relationship.

The interview can be seen below:

What’s next?

De Villiers is just 34, and he was in rollicking form in the Indian Premier League. Even though he has retired from international cricket, de Villiers still goes around and plays various T20 leagues in the world. All of us can only hope that he continues to play competitive cricket, and continue to bewitch the cricketing world for a few more years to come.

And, as for Kohli, he will be leading the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup in another 11 days’ time.