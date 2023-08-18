Virat Kohli's 15 years of international cricket: 5 of the Indian stalwart's records that might never be broken

Fifteen years ago on this very day, Virat Kohli stepped onto the international cricket scene, marking the beginning of a journey that would lead him to legendary status in the sport.

Virat Kohli has since made sure the game will always remember him. He has been a dominant force across formats, earning himself the titles of 'chase master' and the unparalleled 'G.O.A.T' of world cricket.

His remarkable 15-year journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and an unyielding determination to reign as the finest on the global stage. Through sweat and perseverance, Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket history.

Expand Tweet

We take a look at five of Virat Kohli's records that might never be broken:

#5 26 centuries in ODI chases

No one has chased better than Kohli

As things stand right now, Virat Kohli remains three centuries away from matching Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary record of 49 ODI hundreds. However, he has raced ahead of the Tendulkar as far as run chases in ODI is concerned.

A remarkable tally of 26 centuries achieved during ODI chases places him significantly ahead, boasting a lead of nine over Tendulkar's commendable 17.

#4 Most Test double tons as captain

Kohli led India with distinction

Virat Kohli has notched up seven double centuries as Indian captain – a feat that might never be breached. The elite group of players with more double centuries than him includes the likes of Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11), and Brian Lara (9).

With seven double centuries, Kohli is well clear of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, both of whom had notched up six double centuries.

#3 Master of the long partnerships

Kohli-Rohit have dominated One Day cricket

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive record of being involved in 13 partnerships worth more than 200. Among these, he found an able ally in Rohit Sharma on five occasions, making it the highest count for any duo in the format.

Following closely, Rohit himself secures the second position on this leaderboard, having contributed to ten double-century stands.

#2 Most runs in an IPL season

Kohli was in a different zone in IPL 2016

Virat Kohli was in a league of his own during the 2016 IPL season. Despite not being able to clinch the title with RCB, he smashed the ceiling as far as batting prowess is concerned.

Kohli accumulated an astonishing 973 runs across 16 matches and notched up an impressive count of four centuries and seven half-centuries. He slammed tons with a split webbing and was a man on a mission.

#1 Highest average as Indian captain

Kohli dominated with the bat as Indian captain

Virat Kohli has changed the complexion of Indian cricket in more ways than one. He ushered in an era of fitness, ruthlessness and being successful in overseas conditions.

Kohli led the way with the bat – his batting average as one of India's most illustrious captains is nothing short of remarkable, comfortably leading the pack with an astonishing average of 72.65 across 95 matches. In these matches, he accumulated 5,449 runs.

MS Dhoni had 6,641 runs at a noteworthy average of 53.5 across 200 games while Sourav Ganguly scored 5,104 runs over 147 matches, maintaining a batting average of 38.66.