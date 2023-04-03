Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks in IPL openers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite the fact that they have not yet won the coveted trophy. One name that is synonymous with RCB is Virat Kohli, who has been a part of the side since its inception in 2008.

Kohli has been a central figure in RCB, first as a batter and then as a captain. He led the side for nine years before relinquishing the duties ahead of IPL 2022 when Faf du Plessis took over.

RCB's performances in the tournament have often depended on Kohli's batting and he has done the job plenty of times for his team.

In a long tournament like the IPL, it is important to start well and all teams aspire to do that. Kohli has done quite well in RCB's tournament openers, which have helped the side get off to a good start.

On that note, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's three best knocks in IPL openers.

#1 82* vs MI (2023)

The latest innings that is on the list is the one that Virat Kohli played against the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, April 2.

In a chase of 172, Kohli brought out his A-game as he went on to score an unbeaten 82 runs off just 49 deliveries. He shared an opening stand worth 148 with skipper Faf du Plessis in the process.

The innings was one to savor for Kohli and RCB fans as he played with ultimate confidence and intent. He seemed to be enjoying his game, which eventually helped him play freely.

#2 75 vs SRH (2016)

RCB kicked off their 2016 IPL campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Virat Kohli led the team from the front with a phenomenal knock in the first innings.

RCB lost an early wicket in the form of Chris Gayle post which, Kohli and AB de Villiers combined forces to forge a partnership of 157 runs that put SRH under the pump.

Kohli went on to score 75 off just 51 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries. His knock, together with de Villiers' 82 and Sarfaraz Khan's cameo, helped RCB post a total of 227 on the board, which was 45 runs too many for SRH.

This was just the start as far as Kohli was concerned as he went on to score 973 runs in the tournament, including four centuries.

#3 24 vs MI (2013)

Virat Kohli did not make too many runs during this game against Mumbai Indians in 2013 but each of those runs was worth their weight in gold.

Batting first, RCB lost an early wicket as Mumbai were threatening to knock over their opponents. Kohli played a counter-attacking knock of 24 runs off just 14 deliveries, which boosted the confidence of the dug-out.

No one apart from Gayle and Kohli got going and eventually RCB won the game by just two runs, which further highlights the importance of Kohli's innings.

