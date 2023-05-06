Virat Kohli's top 3 knocks in the IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Virat Kohli loves to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kohli hails from Delhi and has played all his junior cricket in the city. His record in the IPL in Delhi makes for an impressive reading.

In nine IPL innings in Delhi, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has scored 428 runs at an average of 71.33 and strike rate of 149.65. He has scored five fifties in his nine innings.

It is pertinent to note that RCB has not lost a single match in the IPL in which Kohli has scored a half-century in Delhi.

As RCB take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight, here is a look at Virat Kohli's top three IPL knocks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

#1. 99 against Delhi Daredevils - IPL 2013

Virat Kohli was at his very best on May 10, 2013 and the Delhi Daredevils (DD) bowlers were on the receiving end. A strong bowling lineup comprising Morne Morkel, Umesh Yadav, Irfan Pathan, Siddharth Kaul, and Shahbaz Nadeem could not dislodge Kohli.

Batting first, RCB scored 183 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Kohli, the then-RCB skipper, scored 99 runs from 58 balls that included ten boundaries and four sixes. He added 94 runs from 40 balls for the fourth wicket with AB de Villiers and guided RCB to a match-winning total.

Kohli was unfortunately run out on the last ball of the innings and missed his maiden IPL ton by a single run.

DD fell short of the target by four runs with Jaydev Unadkat picking up five wickets with the ball.

#2. 70 against Delhi Daredevils - IPL 2018

In a group match against DD in IPL 2018, RCB won the toss and put the hosts to bat first. DD posted a respectable total of 181 in 20 overs courtesy of a quickfire 61 from 34 balls by Rishabh Pant.

A target of 182 was a stiff ask for the RCB and they were in a spot of bother when both their openers - Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel - were dismissed cheaply. However, Virat Kohli smashed 70 runs from 40 balls at a strike rate of 175, including seven boundaries and three maximums. Kohli and AB de Villiers added 118 runs from just 64 balls for the thid wicket.

Once Kohli was dismissed, AB got into the groove and played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 72. RCB won the encounter with five wickets in hand and an over to spare.

#3. 73* against Delhi Daredevils - IPL 2012

Virat Kohli played a supporting role to Chris Gayle on May 17, 2012. RCB lost their opener Tillakaratne Dilshan during the third over of the innings. Thereafter Virat Kohli joined Chris Gayle at the crease and created havoc for the bowlers. Irfan Pathan, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Varun Aaron and Andre Russell failed to break the partnership between Kohli and Gayle.

The duo added 204 runs from 106 balls for the second wicket. Gayle scored a majestic century (128* from 62 balls) and Kohli played the perfect supporting role. The then-RCB skipper was fluent in his knock of 73 from 53 balls that included nine boundaries and a six. RCB scored 215 for the loss of one wicket in 20 overs.

DD fell short of the target by 21 runs.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score his sixth half century against Delhi Capitals tonight? Yes No 0 votes