Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in the playoffs ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will be seen in action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Both Kohli and Shreyas have been in great form with the bat and have played crucial roles in their respective team's progress to the playoffs.

Kohli has amassed 602 runs in 13 innings at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91, with the aid of eight half-centuries. The right-handed batter has crossed the 50-run mark in five of his last six visits to the crease. As for Shreyas, he has 514 runs in 14 innings at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90. The PBKS skipper has notched up five half-centuries, with a best of 97*.

Ahead of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and RCB, we compare the stats of the two star batters in playoff matches in the T20 league.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has scored more runs in IPL playoffs?

Kohli has been part of IPL playoffs across nine editions from 2009 to 2024. In 15 innings, he has scored 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78, with two fifties to his name. Kohli has been out for a duck once in the IPL playoffs. The veteran batter has hit 25 fours and 11 sixes in playoff matches.

Shreyas has played in nine IPL playoff matches between 2019 and 2024. In nine innings, the aggressive right-handed batter has scored 214 runs at an average of 42.80 and a strike rate of 127.38, with two half-centuries. Shreyas is yet to be dismissed for a duck in IPL playoffs, while he has hit 19 fours and seven sixes.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better highest score in IPL playoffs

Both Kohli and Shreyas have scored two half-centuries each in IPL playoffs from 15 and nine innings respectively. Kohli has a highest of 70*, which was notched up off just 44 balls in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2011 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RCB batter hit five fours and three sixes. Despite his heroics, CSK won the game by six wickets.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Virat Kohli 15 341 70* 26.23 121.78 2 Shreyas Iyer 9 214 65* 42.80 127.38 2

(Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer stats in IPL playoffs)

Kohli also slammed 54 off 35 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2016 final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captaining RCB, he hit five fours and two sixes in his blazing innings. However, his knock again went in vain as Bengaluru failed to chase down 209. Kohli ended IPL 2016 with a record tally of 973 runs.

PBKS skipper Shreyas has a highest score of 65* in IPL playoffs. He notched up the half-century in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai, while leading Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mumbai Indians (MI). His knock came off 50 balls and featured six fours and two sixes. DC, however, lost the final to MI by five wickets.

While captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shreyas hit an unbeaten 58 off just 24 deliveries. The blazing knock featured five fours and four sixes as KKR registered a win by eight wickets. They went to lift the trophy by beating the same team in final.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in IPL finals?

Kohli has been part of three IPL finals so far. In three innings, he has scored 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 128, with a best of 54. The RCB star has one half-century and has hit seven fours and three sixes in 75 balls.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Virat Kohli 3 96 54 32 128 1 Shreyas Iyer 2 71 65* - 133.96 1

(Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer stats in IPL finals)

Shreyas has featured in two IPL finals - 2020 and 2024. In two innings, he has scored 71 runs without being dismissed at a strike rate of 133.96. While he scored 65* in the 2020 final, Shreyas was unbeaten on six in the 2024 IPL final. The 30-year-old has faced 53 balls in IPL finals and has hit seven fours and two sixes.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More