Virat Kohli walks out to raucous cheers during RCB Unbox event 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium [Watch]

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli received a rousing reception from fans during the Unbox event on Monday (March 17) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bengaluru-based franchise organized the annual event which comprised entertainment programs and practice sessions for the players in the nets in front of a huge crowd.

RCB also unveiled their official jersey for IPL 2025 by introducing the players on a podium at the ground. The fans cheered raucously when Virat Kohli's name was announced, and as he walked toward the stage, they showed their adoration for the star cricketer. A fan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of the moment.

You can watch the video below:

"He'll do a great job for this amazing franchise"- Virat Kohli on RCB captain Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2025

Speaking at the RCB Unbox event, Virat Kohli extended his support to newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar and urged fans to shower their love on him. He expressed confidence in Patidar's leadership abilities and was optimistic about achieving great results moving forward. Kohli said: (via TOI)

"The guy who is going to come next, is the guy who is going to lead you for a long time. Give him all the love you can. He is an amazing talent, a great player we have all seen that but he's got a great head on his shoulders. He'll do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He's got everything that is required."

On his excitement for the new season, Virat added:

"It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. A lot of talent in the team. I am personally very excited about this season."

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru side will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday (March 22) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

