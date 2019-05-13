IPL 2019: Complete List of Season Award Winners

Mumbai Indians won their 4th IPL title

After 8 weeks of thrilling, riveting and enticing cricket, the world's most competitive domestic tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), finally came to an end, with Mumbai Indians bagging the Championship for a historic fourth time, beating the Chennai Super Kings in a roller-coaster match by 1 run.

Jasprit Bumrah received the Man of the Final accolade for his nerve-racking show in the death overs, with a spell of 2-14 in 4 overs, while Shardul Thakur, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar won respective awards for their onfield brilliance in the title clash. With the tournament coming to an end, the players who had a consistent run throughout the season were also rewarded for their excellent brand of cricket.

Here is a complete list of season awards of the Indian Premier League 2019:

1.Orange Cap (Most Runs)- David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 692 runs from 12 games

2. Purple Cap (Most Wickets)- Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings)- 26 wickets from 17 games

3. Most Valuable Player - Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)- 510 runs and 11 wickets

4. Emerging Player of the Season - Shubhman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders)- 296 runs from 13 games

5. FBB Stylish Player of the Season- KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)- 593 runs from 14 games

6. Dream XI Game Changer of the Season - Rahul Chahar (Mumbai Indians) - 12 wickets from 12 games

7. Vivo Perfect Catch of the Season- Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) - for the catch of Suresh Raina

8. Hotstar Fastest Fifty of the Season - Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)- 17 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders

9. Harrier Super Striker of the Season- Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)- Strike Rate of 205

10. Fair Play Award- Sunrisers Hyderabad

11. Pitch and Ground Trophy- Punjab Cricket Association (Mohali) and Hyderabad Cricket Association (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)