IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs LSG match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium - it's a big one in IPL 2024. Well, kind of.

These are two teams who haven't had any IPL trophies to show on their Wikipedia pages yet but both have an excellent assortment of big hitters. Thanks to LSG captain KL Rahul's connection with RCB, it often makes for an interesting watch.

But often, this contest is decided by who bowls better. That has even more so been the case this year at the atypical Chinnaswamy pitch. In the last match here, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed the hosts because they were better prepared to bowl cutters and a ton of spin on a usual batters' delight.

Considering the two teams' combinations and the pitch, we have tried to pick three players who can take the most wickets on Tuesday evening. Early disclaimer: This list doesn't include any big names from either team. Read on to find out why.

#3 Vijaykumar Vyshak

In a match where RCB bowlers kept on trying to push KKR batters with pace, local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak, playing just his eighth IPL match sneaked in with a beautiful four-over spell of 1/23. He, despite being the least experienced, looked like the only one in the RCB camp who got the job on hand.

Faf du Plessis and company would make a mistake by not rewarding the experienced domestic campaigner with another game at home. LSG were caught vulnerable to that kind of bowling against the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season.

Their batting order still doesn't look exactly balanced with KL Rahul's stuttery form and Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis's unclear roles headlining inconsistency. Such situations generally create opportunities for bowlers who build pressure with their tricks and dot-balls which is what Vyshak would want.

#2 Krunal Pandya

While all the attention in the world has been on his younger brother, Krunal Pandya has sneaked in some wonderful performances with both bat and ball in IPL 2024. He doesn't have a wicket in the tournament yet but has an economy rate of under seven despite bowling on some flat tracks.

Chinnaswamy has been a left-arm spinner's heaven with Mayank Dagar, Anukul Roy, and Harpreet Brar all reaping the rewards of the grip on the surface. Krunal has 12 wickets in 16 matches against RCB and has a history of getting important wickets against the franchise on such tracks.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

With his home stadium now turned into a batting haven, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi would be glad to visit the Chinnaswamy. He, too, has had a quiet start to the series but has a good chance of turning it around against RCB.

Although leg-spinners haven't tasted a lot of success yet at the venue in IPL 2024, Bishnoi isn't your typical leggie. He bowls with extra pace and his variations are more subtle, giving batters minimum time to react.

It's something RCB's batting order would not have faced a lot of in the nets nor outside the IPL. Bishnoi has shown that he can use the time that the batters take to adjust against him to his advantage which might be on display here again.