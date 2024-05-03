[Watch] Ample time as Shimron Hetmyer admires his own 106-metre six off T Natarajan in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 thriller

Shimron Hetmyer was stunned after witnessing his own maximum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The reaction came as Hetmyer slammed a monstrous 106-metre six off T Natarajan off the 18th over of RR's run chase.

For the unversed, Natarajan bowled a slower delivery right on the slot and Hetmyer shimmied down the pitch to launch it over the second tier towards the long-on boundary. The ball was in the air for a few moments as Hetmyer was in awe of his own hitting prowess.

Hetmyer, though, failed to play a big role in the match, departing for just 13 runs off nine balls. The left-hander was caught by Marco Jansen at at long-on while trying to play a big shot in the above-mentioned over.

SRH beat RR by 1 run in IPL 2024 thriller

A clinical all-round display helped SRH beat RR by one run in last-over thriller in IPL on Thursday.

Chasing 202, the Royals managed 200/7. The visitors got off to a poor start as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson departed for ducks.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag starred with the bat, sharing a 134-run stand for the third wicket. Parag smashed 77 off 49 balls, smashing four sixes and eight boundaries. Jaiswal scored 67 off 40 deliveries with the help of two sixes and seven boundaries. Rovman Powell too looked brilliant during his 27 off 15 but failed to take his team over the line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, returning figures of 3/41, including the prized scalps of Buttler, Samson, and Powell. Captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan picked up two wickets apiece.

Batting first, SRH posted 201/3 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh departed early but Travis Head stood tall. The left-hander made the most of being dropped by Parag on zero, scoring 58 off 44, a knock comprising three maximums and six boundaries.

Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klassen stayed unbeaten to take the team past the 200-run mark. Reddy slammed 76 off 42, including eight sixes and three boundaries. He took all the bowlers to the cleaners and scored 20 runs off a Yuzvendra Chahal over.

Meanwhile, Klaasen slammed a quickfire 42 off 19, featuring three sixes and as many boundaries. Avesh Khan bagged two wickets for RR, while Sandeep Sharma scalped one.

