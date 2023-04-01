[Watch] Arshdeep Singh gives a cold stare to Anukul Roy after a double blow during PBKS vs KKR in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) speedster Arshdeep Singh gave a cold stare to Anukul Roy in their IPL 2023 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

The incident took place in the second over when Arshdeep took his second wicket of the over. Anukul Roy played it straight into the hands of Sikandar Raza at mid-wicket after smashing a boundary early in the over.

With the dismissal, PBKS reduced KKR to 17/2 in two overs. The Punjab bowler celebrated by staring at Anukul.

Watch Arshdeep Singh's reaction below:

Arshdeep previously dismissed Mandeep Singh off his very first delivery to provide PBKS with their first breakthrough. The speedster bowled a short-length delivery which the batter played into the hands of Sam Curran at deep square leg.

For the uninitiated, Arshdeep Singh was retained for INR 4 crore by the Punjab-based franchise for IPL 2023. The left-arm pacer scalped 28 wickets in the last two IPL seasons, emerging as a deadly death-over bowler, which helped him earn a call-up for Team India.

The 24-year-old recently scalped five wickets in three T20Is against New Zealand at home, which India won 2-1. He will look to translate his recent success with Team India in the Indian Premier League as PBKS chase their maiden IPL trophy.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan guide PBKS to 191/5 ahead of Arshdeep Singh's heroics

A clinical batting performance from captain Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped PBKS post 191/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat by KKR.

Dhawan led from the front, scoring 40 off just 29 balls, including six fours, while Rajakasa top-scored with 50 off 32 deliveries, which included two sixes and five fours. Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 20s.

For KKR, Tim Southee scalped two wickets but leaked 54 runs in his four overs. Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy took one wicket apiece.

In response, KKR are currently 99/5 after 12.5 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russel at the crease.

Click here to follow PBKS vs KKR live score.

Poll : 0 votes