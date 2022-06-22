[WATCH] "Back in the nets" - Shikhar Dhawan shares video of batting session

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has shared a video of his latest batting session in the nets on his official Instagram handle.

The 36-year-old cricketer recently turned out for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022. The left-hander had a decent run, scoring 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 122.67. Despite his efforts, he was not picked in the India T20I squad for the home series against South Africa, which concluded recently.

On Wednesday (June 22), Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a clip of his batting practice session. He shared the video with the caption:

“Swipe to see what brought a smile on my face 👊 Back in the nets 💥.”

The experienced batter hasn't played a T20I match for India since the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka last year where, ironically, he was the captain. Dhawan was the leading run-getter in the three-match T20I series, scoring 86 runs even as India lost the series 1-2.

According to some media reports, it was head coach Rahul Dravid’s decision to not include the senior batter in the squad for the T20Is against South Africa. As per the reports, the Indian think tank wants to give the younger generation more chances heading into the T20 World Cup. He hasn’t been chosen for the two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin either.

“Don’t see his name popping up” - Gavaskar on Dhawan’s chances of making T20 World Cup squad

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Dhawan is unlikely to feature in the Men in Blue squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later in the year. Speaking on air during the India-South Africa T20I series, he opined:

“No. I don’t see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad (to play Ireland). A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don’t see him ending in the mix (for the T20 World Cup).”

Fitness permitting, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are set to be India’s openers at the 2022 T20 World Cup, while Ishan Kishan seems to have all but sealed his place as the third opener for the ICC event. The young batter was the leading run-getter in the series against South Africa, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 150.36.

