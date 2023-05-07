[WATCH] "Bullets of wisdom"- SRH pacers train intensely under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Dale Steyn

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacers trained intensely under the guidance of bowling coach Dale Steyn ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023. SRH and RR will lock horns in the 52nd match of the season on Sunday, May 7.

SRH shared a video on their official Instagram handle on Sunday to give their fans a glimpse of the training session of the fast bowlers. In the clip, Dale Steyn can be seen working closely with T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi, giving them valuable suggestions to improve their craft. The Hyderabad franchise captioned the post:

P̶e̶a̶r̶l̶s̶ Bullets of wisdom from Steyn Gun 🔫

You can watch the video below:

"We are hopeful of good results": SRH captain Aiden Markram

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, SRH skipper Aiden Markram reflected on his side's dismal performances and opened up that they lost a couple of close games, which they should have won. However, he remained optimistic about the future as they still have five games left to salvage their IPL 2023 campaign.

“Unfortunately, we have not done it the way we would have liked it. There were a couple of very close defeats including the last one against KKR. We could not be able to cross the lines. We can’t change what has happened so far. We still have five games, and we are hopeful of good results in those games.”

On the pressure of playing in IPL, he added:

"It is not the ideal situation to be in when you are second from the bottom. We need to forget the past and focus on the remaining outings. The competition is stiff, and this is the toughest league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently last in the points table with six points from nine games.

