[WATCH] “Can’t wait”: Glenn Maxwell smashes huge sixes in the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 2022

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all geared up for the T20I series against India. The right-handed batter has spent quality time in the nets working on his power game, which he is likely to display in the opening encounter at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video and wrote:

“Final preparations done here in Mohali. Can’t wait to get started tomorrow against India! Let's go!”

The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder is known for hitting big sixes in T20s. He is expected to put on a show for the crowd at the venue.

The 33-year-old will look to return to form after he failed to deliver against New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series. Maxwell managed to score only 41 runs from three matches in that series. However, he impressed with his bowling in the first One-Day International with figures of 4/52.

In T20Is, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder has scored 173 runs in eight matches at an average of 28.83 this year, with the best knock of an unbeaten 48 coming against Sri Lanka in Melbourne.

Maxwell to play a vital role in IND vs AUS 2022

With all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missing out due to injury, senior Australian cricketer Maxwell will have added responsibility on his shoulders and will need to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments for Australia.

He will look to hit a purple patch for World T20 Champions Australia in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in his home country in October.

The veteran all-rounder has played 87 T20Is, amassing 2017 runs, including three tons and nine half-centuries. He has also picked up 36 wickets.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

India's upcoming matches

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

