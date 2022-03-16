IPL 2022: [Watch] "Yeh color pehenke feel aata hai" - Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, other youngsters get new Delhi Capitals training kit

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday shared a clip of some of their youngsters receiving the team's new training kit ahead of IPL 2022. The video was recorded at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai where the team is staying ahead of the season.

Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ashwin Hebbar, Pravin Dube, Lalit Yadav and Vicky Ostwal, got knocked on their room doors and receive the kits from the hotel staff. The kit isn't too different from the last year, sporting an identical washed-blue color with a tiger's face on one side.

All the players had a similar reaction - surprise followed by a bit of emotion and finally happiness. You can watch the video here:

Sakariya, an emerging left-arm pacer who played for the Rajasthan Royals last season, seemed the happiest with receiving the kit. He said:

"Finally, mera number milgaya, 55. Yeh color hi aisa hai, yeh color pehenke feel aata hai. Mai bohot excited hu ki peheli baar Delhi Capitals ki jersey pehenunga. (Finally, I got the number I wanted - 55. This color is such, it gives you the right vibes. I am very excited to wear Delhi Capitals' jersey for the first time.)"

Yash Dhull, the 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain, also expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, saying:

"It's my first time in the IPL. I am from Delhi and I've been selected for Delhi as well. So I'm very excited."

Among the other players in the video, Sarfaraz has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, though without much recent success. Ostwal was the top-wicket-taker in Dhull's World Cup team Nagarkoti has bowled well for Kolkata Knight Riders. Patel, Dube, and Yadav were all part of the Delhi Capitals' squad last season. Finally, for Hebbar, it's the first season at the IPL.

Delhi Capitals full schedule for IPL 2022

March 27, Sunday: vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 3:30 PM April 2, Sunday: vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium at 7:30 PM April 7, Thursday: vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM April 10, Sunday: vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 3:30 PM April 16, Saturday: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Wankhede Stadium at 7.30 PM April 20, Wednesday: vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium at 7:30 PM April 22, Friday: vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM April 28, Thursday: vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM May 1, Sunday: vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium at 3:30 PM May 5, Thursday: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM May 8, Sunday: vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM May 11, Wednesday: vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM May 16, Monday: vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM May 21, Saturday: vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM

