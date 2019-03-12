Watch: David Warner's special message for SRH fans ahead of IPL 2019

David Warner will be marking his return by playing in the IPL

After serving a one-year ban due to the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident which occurred last year, David Warner and Steve Smith are set to make a comeback by playing in the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 23 in Chennai.

David Warner will return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season after missing out on their campaign last time around. With just 11 days to go for the grand tournament, the southpaw posted a special message for the fans through the franchise's Twitter account.

"Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years. Now it's our time to give back to our loyal fans," he said in the video.

"For our first home game, we are opening up 25000 seats at just 500 rupees," he said.

The entire video can be seen here:

.@davidwarner31 is back and he has a special message for you.



Presenting the #500ForYou offer for our first home game #SRHvRR!



This one’s for you #OrangeArmy 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qePCDW5jbf — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 11, 2019

Warner was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad before Kane Williamson took over in his absence last season. They reached the final where they lost out to the Chennai Super Kings.

Under Warner's captaincy, SRH had won the title in 2016, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. He was in spectacular form that season, with 848 runs in 17 matches at an average of 60.57. Overall, Warner has played 114 matches in the IPL, with 4014 runs to his name at an average of 40.54, including three centuries and 36 half centuries.

The Sunrisers will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 24.

The schedule for the entire tournament has not yet been released. The schedule for the first two weeks can be found here.