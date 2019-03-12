×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: David Warner's special message for SRH fans ahead of IPL 2019

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
867   //    12 Mar 2019, 11:49 IST

David Warner will be marking his return by playing in the IPL
David Warner will be marking his return by playing in the IPL

After serving a one-year ban due to the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident which occurred last year, David Warner and Steve Smith are set to make a comeback by playing in the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 23 in Chennai.

David Warner will return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season after missing out on their campaign last time around. With just 11 days to go for the grand tournament, the southpaw posted a special message for the fans through the franchise's Twitter account.

"Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years. Now it's our time to give back to our loyal fans," he said in the video.

"For our first home game, we are opening up 25000 seats at just 500 rupees," he said.

The entire video can be seen here:


Warner was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad before Kane Williamson took over in his absence last season. They reached the final where they lost out to the Chennai Super Kings.

Under Warner's captaincy, SRH had won the title in 2016, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. He was in spectacular form that season, with 848 runs in 17 matches at an average of 60.57. Overall, Warner has played 114 matches in the IPL, with 4014 runs to his name at an average of 40.54, including three centuries and 36 half centuries.

The Sunrisers will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 24.

The schedule for the entire tournament has not yet been released. The schedule for the first two weeks can be found here.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner
IPL 2019: Top 3 SRH batsmen to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
David Warner: The Man of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 explosive opening combinations this season
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Top 5 records by David Warner in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead to the KKR vs SRH encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for the Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 knocks by David Warner in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Squad Analysis: Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Squad: Complete list of players in SRH team for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us