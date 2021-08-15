Watch: David Warner wows fans with a video featuring a scene from Akshay Kumar's movie

Australian opener David Warner continues to wow his Indian fans by sharing hilarious face swap videos regularly. Warner is already extremely popular with Hyderabad cricket enthusiasts due to his successful run with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the years. But his latest antics have been garnering fans from all over India in recent times.

In his latest Instagram post, David Warner swapped Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's face from an elevation sequence in a movie called 'Khiladi 786'. He then shared the final output with his followers on his social media handle. He captioned the post:

"Playing IPL in UAE is the best preparation for Australian cricketers before the T20 World Cup" - Ricky Ponting

Several Australian cricketers like David Warner, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Steve Smith have not played competitive cricket in the last few months. In the last two T20I series against Bangladesh and West Indies, the Australian top order struggled to get runs for the team. In such circumstances, star opener David Warner's form with the bat will be crucial to Australia's success at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to a report on cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting presented his concerns about the lack of match practice of several key players in Australia going into the T20 World Cup. Ponting said:

"Those guys that haven't played for three or four months now, they need to get back into the groove of playing high-quality cricket against the best players in the world. No doubt it's their best preparation (for the T20 World Cup) to be in those exact conditions, playing in probably the strongest domestic T20 tournament in the world. All the best players in the world will be there. I'm not just saying it because I want some of the Australian players there at the Delhi Capitals.”

David Warner has already confirmed that he will return to participate in the second phase of the IPL in September. He will be hoping to play a couple of match-winning knocks for SRH and get into the groove for the T20 World Cup, which will be held later at the same venues as the IPL.

