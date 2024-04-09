[Watch] Gautam Gambhir hugs MS Dhoni after CSK's comprehensive win vs KKR in IPL 2024 

2011 ODI World Cup-winning teammates MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 8).

CSK managed to beat KKR clinically by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Kolkata side batted first in the contest and could only score 137/9 in 20 overs.

The slow-turning surface at the venue aided the home team bowlers, who posed constant trouble to the opposition batters. KKR batters failed to adapt themselves to the conditions and performed poorly against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (3/18), Tushar Deshpande (3/33), and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22).

CSK then chased down the target without much trouble due to steady contributions from their top batters. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with an unbeaten 67* (58), while Daryl Mitchell (25) and Shivam Dube (28) chipped in with mini contributions.

MS Dhoni (1*) came in at the end and remained unbeaten as Ruturaj finished the match with a four in the 18th over. After the conclusion of the match, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was spotted embracing MS Dhoni warmly with a smile on his face.

You can watch the special moment in the video below:

"They know the conditions pretty well, bowled according to the plan"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after loss vs CSK in IPL 2024 clash

Speaking after the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer opened up that they did not assess the pitch well and also failed to capitalize on the good start they got in the powerplay. Reflecting on the loss, Iyer said:

"I personally feel, we didn't assess it well, phenomenal start but couldn't capitalise and lost the way in the end, it wasn't easy scoring runs on this wicket. They know the conditions pretty well, bowled according to the plan, it was a bit tacky, it wasn't easy for the batters to go from ball one. It changed tremendously after powerplay, but our plans couldn't go according to it. The wicket changed after powerplay."

Shreyas continued:

"From the start we got, we thought 160 or 170 would've been good and even when they played against RCB, it was similar conditions but when you lose your way, it's difficult to come back. We have to go back to drawing board and see where we went wrong. We will introspect to come back hard. We know our home conditions better than anyone, we need to stick to our plans, analyse and make the best use of it."

KKR will next face LSG on the afternoon of April 14, while CSK will take on MI on the same day in the night match.