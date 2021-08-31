[Watch] IPL 2021: Sam Billings mimics Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw's batting

Delhi Capitals stars Sam Billings and Prithvi Shaw are in England for the ongoing Test series for their national sides but their camaraderie in the IPL was showcased by their franchise in a fun BTS video on Instagram.

The clip sees Billings playing an array of shots for the camera, one of which was Shaw's straight drive which the English wicket-keeper mimicked. "Prithvi Shaw," Billings said while playing the stroke.

The post was captioned:

"@sambillings' got range on and off the field 😉💙 P.S. How would you rate that @prithvishaw impression? 😁 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021."

You can watch the clip here:

Rishabh Pant likely to continue as DC skipper for IPL 2021

Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain ahead of Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The 23-year-old led Delhi in the first half of the IPL in India after Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the limited-overs series against England.

High intensity from Day 1️⃣ of training 🔥



Watching our DC stars back out on the field felt like ___ 🤩💬#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCOnThePitch @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/WcOk6EvyIz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2021

With Iyer now fit, fans are wondering whether he will lead the side or if Pant will continue as DC captain. According to sources, Pant will captain the franchise in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as well. A source informed Sportskeeda:

“While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

Under his captaincy, DC ended the India leg of IPL 2021 as table toppers, winning six of their eight matches. The players, barring those with international duty, reached the UAE a few days back and have begun training after completing their quarantine.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar