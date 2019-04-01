Watch: James Anderson shreds Ashwin's photo after 'Mankad' controversy

Screengrab of Anderson shredding Ashwin's photo

The uproar surrounding the recent 'Mankading' controversy in the IPL doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. The freak incident, which witnessed Kings XI Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin Mankad Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler, has been at the centre of many debates and heated arguments in the cricketing fraternity.

While some have come out in defence of the bowler, a few pundits and former cricketers have lashed out at the Indian spinner for allegedly "tampering" with the spirit of cricket. Now, England cricketer James Anderson too has showcased his displeasure at Ashwin in a rather unique way.

While discussing the Mankading incident on BBC Sounds, Anderson resorted to an act that has raised quite a few eyebrows. In a video that is trending on social media, Anderson, who is Buttler's teammate in the England team, can be seen shredding Ravi Ashwin's photo in a shredder.

Watch the video here:

EXCLUSIVE: @jimmy9 give us his unique take on @josbuttler’s controversial run out last week...



More rows should be settled like this.



Full story on this week’s #Tailenders https://t.co/YOQ4PMSwiu pic.twitter.com/hYCPpdSqJm — Greg James (@gregjames) March 31, 2019

Apparently, the act is Anderson's way of showing his disapproval of the Indian cricketer's actions. However, the fast bowler's "unique take" has attracted the wrath of cricket fans. Many have found fault with his act of shredding an international cricketer's photo on a public forum.

While a user tweeted, "As much I disliked Ashwin's mankad, was this really necessary??Jimmy you're a legend, you don't need to do these stunts (sic)", another wrote, "Hey, even Indians are supporting Buttler but this is an extreme level of nonsense."

As much I disliked Ashwin's mankad, was this really necessary?? 😒😒 Jimmy you're a legend, you don't need to do these stunts — JoeRooted (@sh_nuu) March 31, 2019

Hey hey even Indians are supporting Buttler but this is extreme level of nonsense @BCCI @imVkohli @icc @GautamGambhir — namrata (@namrata99119) March 31, 2019

On the other hand, a few users on Twitter seem to have seen the funnier side of the video and have trolled Anderson for it. Citing that the paceman couldn't shred Ashwin's photo properly, a user opined, "Jimmy had one job and he couldn't do it properly. Must be a sunny day I guess."

Jimmy had one job and he couldn't do it properly. Must be a sunny day, I guess. — Dinesh 🏏 (@dinesh_rjkt) March 31, 2019

Here are a few more reactions to Anderson's act:

@NickTurner94 @Will_Hessey dunno what is worse, the mankad or @jimmy9 attempt at shredding ravi ashwin 😂😂😂 — Sam Jackson (@Sam_Jackson93) March 31, 2019

Ashwin's act was controversial but this is undoubtedly unethical. — Vivek Sharma (@_captain_v) April 1, 2019

Give him few clouds over his head , he might be able to do it smoothly — Vivek Sharma (@IMViiku) March 31, 2019

