Watch: James Anderson shreds Ashwin's photo after 'Mankad' controversy
The uproar surrounding the recent 'Mankading' controversy in the IPL doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. The freak incident, which witnessed Kings XI Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin Mankad Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler, has been at the centre of many debates and heated arguments in the cricketing fraternity.
While some have come out in defence of the bowler, a few pundits and former cricketers have lashed out at the Indian spinner for allegedly "tampering" with the spirit of cricket. Now, England cricketer James Anderson too has showcased his displeasure at Ashwin in a rather unique way.
While discussing the Mankading incident on BBC Sounds, Anderson resorted to an act that has raised quite a few eyebrows. In a video that is trending on social media, Anderson, who is Buttler's teammate in the England team, can be seen shredding Ravi Ashwin's photo in a shredder.
Watch the video here:
Apparently, the act is Anderson's way of showing his disapproval of the Indian cricketer's actions. However, the fast bowler's "unique take" has attracted the wrath of cricket fans. Many have found fault with his act of shredding an international cricketer's photo on a public forum.
While a user tweeted, "As much I disliked Ashwin's mankad, was this really necessary??Jimmy you're a legend, you don't need to do these stunts (sic)", another wrote, "Hey, even Indians are supporting Buttler but this is an extreme level of nonsense."
On the other hand, a few users on Twitter seem to have seen the funnier side of the video and have trolled Anderson for it. Citing that the paceman couldn't shred Ashwin's photo properly, a user opined, "Jimmy had one job and he couldn't do it properly. Must be a sunny day I guess."
Here are a few more reactions to Anderson's act: