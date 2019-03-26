Watch: Jos Buttler gives Ashwin a cold shoulder while shaking hands

Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin were involved in a heated exchange out in the middle

English cricketer Jos Buttler looked furious after being sent packing to the pavilion in a rather unfamiliar way during the fourth game of the ongoing IPL. The Rajasthan Royals batsman, who was spearheading his side’s chase with a sublime knock, was mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin of the Kings XI Punjab in the 13th over of Rajasthan’s innings.

Following Ashwin’s appeal, the umpires chose to rule Buttler out and as things turned out, the hosts, who were cruising home until then, collapsed in a heap to lose the game.

The bizarre incident from last night’s game has set the cricketing world on fire. The act of KXIP skipper mankading Jos Buttler has opened gates for numerous debates to surface the internet and elsewhere. While a few have come out in defence of Ashwin’s activity, others have lashed out at the Indian spinner, criticizing him for breaching the “spirit” of the game.

Shane Warne, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan were among those who found fault with Ashwin’s decision to mankad Buttler, while Murali Kartik, Aakash Chopra and a few others cited that the KXIP skipper was well within his rights to claim for the wicket.

And as many heated debates and arguments continue to pepper social media, videos capturing a notable moment during the post-match handshake at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, have been fetching attention.

While it is inconclusive, a tweet, with an attached video grab, suggested that Jos Buttler refused to shake hands with Ravichandran Ashwin while the two teams exchanged on-field pleasantries after the game. Handshake or not, it was quite perfunctory.

Ashwin is shocked Buttler didn't shake his hands. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3UdRPSPPIi — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 25, 2019

Responding over the mankading incident at the post-match press conference, Ashwin said, “On my part, it was very instinctive. It was not planned or anything like that. It is there within the rules of the game.”

On the other hand, the coach of Rajasthan Royals, Paddy Upton, wasn't too pleased with the run-out row. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Upton opined that Ashwin's actions would "speak for him and represent him."

