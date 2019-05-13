Watch: Kieron Pollard mocks umpire after wide ball controversy

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 545 // 13 May 2019, 00:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kieron Pollard - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The two-month IPL 2019 battle between eight teams has finally ended. Chennai and Mumbai, two of the best teams, clashed against each other in the final, and the Mumbai Indians ended on the winnng side. MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Dhoni wanted to bowl first, so the toss was not a crucial factor.

Mumbai were off to great start, their openers smashing four sixes in first three overs. South African wicket keeper Quinton de Kock smashed three sixes in one over off Deepak Chahar. Shardul Thakur, who had just bowled one over in the Qualifier 2, removed the dangerous looking de Kock. Dhoni immediately bought back Deepak Chahar and he removed Rohit Sharma. It turned out to be a masterstroke from Captain Cool.

When Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan tried to steady the innings, Imran Tahir removed Suryakumar, and Chennai stormed back into the game. Mumbai were badly in need of someone who could play a smart innings, but it did not happen as Krunal Pandya got out to a short ball and thanks to a brilliant running catch from Shardul Thakur. That put an end to Krunal Pandya's below-par season with the bat.

The game shifted to two of the hardest hitters of cricket ball. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard joined together for the late-over flourish. Hardik got out to Deepak after looking good for a short while. In the same over, Chahar removed the other Chahar from the opposite team.

Kieron Pollard took the charge in the last over. For the first ball, he smashed a wide mid-off, but did not bother to run when there was possibility for two runs. The next ball that Bravo bowled was a little wide, but the umpire did not call it as a wide as Pollard moved too far on the off side.

Watch the Video Here:

Video Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com

The next ball was wide too, but this time Pollard had not moved, but surprisingly the umpire did not give it as a wide. Pollard got shocked after the horrendous call from the umpire, and stood way outside the wide line and moved away at the last moment to take a cheeky dig at umpires. Both the umpires warned him for the act.

Pollard finished the innings with two consecutive boundaries.