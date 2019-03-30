WATCH: Krunal Pandya refuses to 'Mankad' Mayak Agarwal; issues warning instead!

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 943 // 30 Mar 2019, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Krunal Pandya

What's the story?

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya won the respect of fans as he issued a 'Mankad warning' to Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal during Match 9 of 2019 IPL between these two sides at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The Background

Kings XI Punjab opted to bowl on winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Rohit Sharma's men posted 176-7 in 20 overs- courtesy wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock's splendid 60 off 39 balls. Chasing 177 runs for a victory, the home side started off well adding 53 runs for the opening wicket.

Eventually, Kings XI Punjab chased down the target in 18.4 overs at the loss of just two wickets. Opener KL Rahul top-scored for Punjab, amassing 71* off 57 balls including six fours and a six.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, the 2019 IPL witnessed another Mankading incident that took place during the tenth over of Kings XI Punjab's innings. Krunal Pandya, who was about to bowl the fourth delivery of that over had an opportunity to 'Mankad' Agarwal. Instead, he chose against Mankading and issued Agarwal a warning. This gesture from the 28-year-old has been receiving plaudits from across the cricketing fraternity! Here is the video of that incident:

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during game four of this season at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on March 25.

Ashwin's act did not go down well and there were mixed reactions among fans and pundits.

What's next?

Mumbai Indians will take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their next game at the Wankhede Stadium on April 3 (Wednesday) while Ravichandran Ashwin's men face Delhi Capitals at home on April 1 (Monday). Mumbai will be hoping to get back to the winning ways after the disappointing result at Mohali.

Advertisement