[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj imitate Suresh Raina during 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

While Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj may not have found a place in team India's playing eleven for the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, the two managed to entertain viewers with their antics when they stepped onto the field during the drinks break.

The incident took place during the 10th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Charith Asalanka took a DRS appeal after being adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire. Before Jayaraman Madanagopal could raise his finger after the review, both Yadav and Siraj signalled out as they ran past him with drinks.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina had imitated umpire Billy Bowden by raising his finger in Bowden's signature crooked-finger style during an India vs Pakistan ODI fixture in 2012.

Sri Lanka register an imposing total of 183 in 2nd T20I against India

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka was the top performer for his side with a stunning knock of 73.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka also contributed significantly and remained unbeaten on 47 from just 17 deliveries to take Sri Lanka's total to 183.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India as they conceded 24 and 27 runs, respectively from their full quota of four overs. The two bowlers also picked up a wicket each in the encounter.

Having lost the series opener, the 2nd T20I has become a must-win one for the visitors as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. The final fixture of the series is scheduled to be played tomorrow at the same venue.

