[Watch] MI captain Rohit Sharma's daughter accompanies him to a gym session

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira Sharma recently accompanied the star batter to a team gym session. The Indian captain is currently living in Mumbai in a bio bubble for the ongoing IPL 2022.

Sharma's team have got off to a disappointing start as they have lost both their games so far. They are now training hard to get off the mark with a win soon.

The Mumbai franchise recently gave fans a sneak peek into the players' workout regimen and other activities on their off days through MI daily by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. Fans can see Rohit Sharma enter the gym with his daughter for training. The video also shows several other Mumbai stars sweating it out.

MI will square off against KKR on April 6 in their next match

After 11 matches, Mumbai Indians find themselves in 8th position in the points table due to their twin losses. They looked in control for most of their opening match against the Delhi Capitals. However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav took the game away in the end with some audacious stroke play.

In their second match, RR's spirited bowling effort combined with Jos Buttler's brilliance with the bat caused Mumbai's downfall.

The 5-time champion will now be looking to get off the mark when they play KKR in their next game on April 6.

