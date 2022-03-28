[Watch] Mohammed Shami dismisses KL Rahul with a stunning delivery off the very first ball of the GT vs LSG match 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul did not have an ideal start to the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The star batter was sent packing by Gujarat Titans' (GT) Mohammed Shami off the very first ball of the team's inaugural clash of the season.

Shami drew first blood for his side with a full-length delivery outside the off-stump. The ball took Rahul's outside edge and he was caught behind for a golden duck.

While the on-field umpire did not give it out, the decision was ultimately overturned by the third umpire after a successful review. Rahul had to walk back without troubling the scorers.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya won the toss for Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and elected to bowl first. Mohammed Shami was in brilliant form in his opening spell, dismissing three batters while conceding just 10 runs from his first three overs.

Lucknow Super Giants make shaky start against Gujarat Titans

LSG's top-order batters failed to provide their team with a good start, visibly struggling against GT's pacers in the powerplay. The side lost four crucial wickets within the first six overs of the game.

Apart from Rahul, Shami also dismissed Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey in his spell. His new-ball partner Varun Aaron also chipped in by picking up the crucial wicket of dynamic batter Evin Lewis.

KL Rahul and Co. managed just 32 runs from the powerplay. They are in desperate need of a big partnership as they look to steady the ship after a rocky start.

GT playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

