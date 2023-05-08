[WATCH] MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates get together for a gaming and dinner night on the weekend

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players got together and enjoyed a relaxed dinner on Sunday, May 7. Captain MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, and many other players attended with their families and had a fun time.

CSK are currently second in the points table behind Gujarat Titans. After playing 11 games, they managed to win six and lose four matches. They have 13 points in their account with a healthy net run rate.

MS Dhoni's team defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) comprehensively in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, May 6. It was their first win against MI at the Chepauk after almost 10 years.

The Chennai franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared with their ardent fans a glimpse of the team dinner and gaming night of the players. They captioned the post:

Some Gaming before Jamming together for the Team dinner at Kings arena! 🕹️🎮 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

The most valuable player has to be Matheesha Pathirana: Aakash Chopra lauds young CSK pacer

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently hailed CSK youngster Matheesha Pathirana for his wonderful match-winning spell against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra compared Pathirana with legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, saying:

"The most valuable player has to be Matheesha Pathirana. You can call him Lasith Malinga lite or Lasith Malinga 2.0. His release point has gone even below Malinga. If he goes below that, it will be a no-ball."

He added:

"He didn't pick up wickets in the first few games but since he has started taking wickets, he is absolutely consistent. He finishes the ball within the stumps, has a very good slower one, and it is almost impossible to hit him in a day game because dew does not come and he gets reverse swing."

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on May 10 in Chennai.

Poll : 0 votes