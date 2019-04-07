Watch: MS Dhoni loses his cool after Deepak Chahar bowls back-to-back no balls

Deepak Chahar loses control over his slower delivery (Credits: IPLT20.com)

It's not every day that we get to see MS Dhoni lose his cool on a cricket field. Known for maintaining his composure even during the toughest of times, the former Indian skipper comes across as someone with icy cool nature and nerves of steel. However, the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab, on Saturday, proved to be a rare exception as it witnessed a brief outburst from Captain Cool.

The incident occurred during the penultimate over the game. With KXIP needing 39 runs off the final 12 deliveries, Dhoni entrusted Deepak Chahar with the duties of the 19th over. However, it was not a smooth sail for the speedster as he bowled two consecutive beamers resulting in back-to-back no balls and giving two free hits to the opposition. And clearly, the slip up didn't go down well with MS Dhoni.

After the second no ball, the annoyed CSK skipper walked up to Chahar and had a serious conversation with the bowler. Replays showed Dhoni giving a piece of advice to Chahar, who was visibly jittery. Nevertheless, the advice from Dhoni seemed to work in favour of the team as Chahar quickly tightened his screws and virtually gave nothing away thereafter. Notably, Chahar also cleaned up David Miller on the final delivery of the over to put the final nail in the coffin.

MS Dhoni schooling Deepak Chahar for his back to back no balls #CSKvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/iRhGQ62gib — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 6, 2019

Coming to the game, the Chennai Super Kings batted first and put on a challenging 160 on board, thanks to a late flourish from MS Dhoni. The Kings XI Punjab, despite losing two wickets early, looked well on course with KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan holding the fort until the death overs. However, the CSK bowlers gave nothing away in the final few overs as they strangled the run flow with some tight bowling. Consequently, the visitors fell well short of the target and the men in yellow romped home to victory by a margin of 22 runs.

