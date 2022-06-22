[Watch] MS Dhoni spotted having a gala time at friend's birthday party 

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently graced tennis coach Surender Kumar's birthday function. The cricket star attended the party and spent time with the entire family on Kumar's special day.

Several netizens shared photographs and videos of MS Dhoni in which he could be seen standing next to Kumar's family members during the cake-cutting ceremony. One of the videos has since gone viral on social media and fans have given the champion cricketer's gesture a big thumbs up.

Watch the video here:

It is worth mentioning that Surender Kumar is a former Asian gold medalist who currently serves as a coach at the JSCA Tennis Academy in Ranchi. He shares a close relationship with Dhoni and the two often play tennis with each other.

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the IPL 2022 earlier this year. The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock as he played some swashbuckling knocks during the tournament.

The right-hander mustered 232 runs from 14 games at an average of 33.14 in this year's cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that he had handed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja prior to the start of the season.

However, the all-rounder stepped down from the leadership position and MS Dhoni was once again reinstated as the skipper after just eight games. The four-time champions had a forgetful year as they finished in the penultimate position in the points table.

MS Dhoni set to return to lead CSK in IPL 2023

Much to the delight of his fans, MS Dhoni confirmed that he will participate in the next season of the franchise-based T20 league. Speaking at the toss before CSK's final league match, he expressed his desire to play in front of the Chennai crowd before drawing curtains onhis illustrious IPL career.

He reckoned that it wouldn't be fair for the CSK fans if he retired before making one more appearance on the team's home ground. Dhoni stated:

"Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection but, you know, it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And, also hopefully next year, it will be an opportunity where the team will be travelling. So, it will be like a thank you to all the different places playing games at different venues,"

CSK are one of the most consistent teams in the IPL. After failing to make the cut for the all-important playoffs this time around, they will be keen to come up with an improved performance next season.

