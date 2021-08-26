Watch: Ishan Kishan transforms into a tweaker during the practice sessions in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan transformed into a tweaker during one of the practice sessions in Abu Dhabi. The dynamic young batsman from Jharkhand also made his debut for India this year in the T20I series against England in March.

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Indians franchise recently shared a short clip from their practice session to keep their fans entertained. Currently, fans are patiently waiting for the second phase of the IPL to get underway in a couple of weeks time. In the video, fans get a glimpse of Ishan Kishan trying to roll his arms over to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin. Mumbai Indians captioned the post:

Indian domestic players and some of the support staff members of Mumbai Indians have reached Abu Dhabi and have commenced their preparations. The rest of the international players will join the squad over the next couple of weeks after fulfilling their current commitments.

It’s not like I always go for a first-ball six: Ishan Kishan

In a recent video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles, Ishan Kishan opened up about his aggressive style of batting. Kishan stated that he doesn't always plan on going on for big shots from ball one and explained his thought process when he goes out to bat. He said:

"No, it’s not like I always go for a first-ball six. But I know my game. I may or may not be in a positive mindset on the very first ball. In a lot of matches, it so happens that you go in and think to yourself to just play the ball a little before settling down and hitting big. But that is not my game. It’s the opposite for me. As soon as I go in, I need to middle the ball," said Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan added:

"I've been told that if this is my game plan, I must remain focused from the first ball, keep watching the ball and middle it. That is why this advice has been given to me, and I will look to do that."

