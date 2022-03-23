[Watch] - Mumbai Indians give sneak peek to their daily routine ahead of IPL 2022

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have begun their training for IPL 2022, slated to commence on March 26.

The franchise recently gave a sneak peek into their daily routine. Mumbai captioned the video as:

"Chai, biscuit aur MI Daily! Our morning routine for the next two months, Paltan! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

In the video, Ishan Kishan, who was reacquired at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping ₹15.25 crore, was spotted having fun with teammates, sitting on the last bench of the bus while going for training.

The cricketers had a serious couple of hours of training, where the likes of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were seen imparting knowledge to the young cricketers.

The Mumbai players also underwent a fun photoshoot session where senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard and young fast bowler Basil Thampi were seen having fun.

The video capped off with the young cricketers teaming up against each other for an online gaming session.

Mumbai Indians likely to miss Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022 opener vs DC

Rohit Sharma & Co is likely to miss their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was one of the four cricketers retained ahead of the mega auction.

Yadav suffered a thumb injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies and missed the Sri Lanka series. Since then, he has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, undergoing rehabilitation.

The right-handed batsman has not been released by NCA as of yet and without their fitness clearance, Suryakumar will not be able to participate in the IPL.

With only a handful of days left, Suryakumar Yadav might miss the season opener, considering that he will have to undergo mandatory isolation before joining the squad.

Mumbai will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy