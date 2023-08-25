[Watch] On this day: When Justin Langer lost his cool in Ashes 2019 

In one of the nail-biting moments on and off the cricket field, former Australian head coach Justin Langer lost his cool during the third Ashes Test (Headingley, Leeds) in 2019.

That came during centurion Ben Stokes’ record 76-run partnership with Jack Leach for the 10th wicket as England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

With England requiring just one run to win the Test and level the Ashes series 1-1, Lyon fumbled and missed an easy run out of Leach as he failed to collect the ball.

Reacting to the development, Langer lost his cool and hit the dustbin while the Aussie players looked shell-shocked in the dressing room.

Watch the throwback video below:

England won the game by one wicket and leveled the series 1-1. Later, the five-game series ended 2-2.

Justin Langer appointed as head coach of LSG for IPL 2024

Justin Langer, who recently worked as a commentator in Ashes 2023, has been appointed as the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He replaced former Zimbawe's Andy Flower.

In a statement, LSG said:

“Lucknow Super Giants have appointed legendary former Australian cricket team coach and batsman Justin Langer as their team head coach. As the two-year contract of Andy Flower comes to an end, Lucknow Supergiants thanks Andy Flower for his contribution.”

During his stint with the Australian cricket team, Langer guided the team to a 4-0 win in Ashes 2020-21. Australia also won their first-ever T20 World Cup in 2021 under his coaching. He has also guided Perth Scorchers to three titles in the Big Bash League (BBL).

On his joining, Langer said:

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”

The Lucknow-based franchise reached the Eliminator of IPL 2023.