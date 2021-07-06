[Watch] Pat Cummins visits childhood home, spends time with animals at his farm

In his latest vlog, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has shared glimpses from the week he spent at the Blue Mountains (New South Wales) with his family. The video also features some cute moments from his visit to his farm, where he is seen interacting with some animals.

Cummins has been regularly sharing interesting updates on YouTube through his vlogs. In his earlier uploads, he shared inside details of his journey to India for IPL 2021, the challenges of being in quarantine, and the tough trip back home after COVID hit the T20 league.

Sharing his latest vlog, Cummins wrote on his Twitter account:

“On this Vlog I head back to my childhood home to visit my family. We also spent some time on the farm with our animals and some Aussie Wildlife!”

At the start of the video, Cummins is seen spending some quality time with his family at the home he grew up in, playing ‘footy.’

Subsequently, there are clips from his visit to his farm, where he and his partner Becky Boston are captured feeding animals. Towards the end of the video, Cummins also gives us a glimpse of some Aussie wildlife.

Pat Cummins has opted out of West Indies, Bangladesh tours

Pat Cummins is among the seven players who opted out of the twin tours of West Indies and Bangladesh last month. Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, and Kane Richardson are the other big names who pulled out of the two tours.

While Smith pulled out due to an elbow injury, others requested not to be considered for various reasons. The two tours were being seen as an opportunity for Australia to prepare for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

"We are naturally disappointed not to have all players available for the Australian team at this time, however the NSP [national selection panel] respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour," national selector Trevor Hohns said after Cummins and others pulled out.

The Australian fast bowler is also unlikely to be available for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE in September-October. The T20 World Cup will also be played in the UAE, just a few days after the conclusion of the IPL.

I’m out of quarantine and back home in Sydney! See how I spent my first few days in Vlog#07 now on my Youtube Channel: https://t.co/QzSXeLLJCi — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 22, 2021

Cummins claimed nine wickets in seven matches for KKR in IPL 2021. He also scored a sensational 66 not out off 34 balls in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar