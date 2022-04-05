[Watch] 'Pocket Dynamo' Ishan Kishan hits a no-look six in Mumbai Indians training

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ishan Kishan played an outrageous shot in training ahead of their next encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

Ishan, who fetched ₹15.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February, has been in superlative form despite Mumbai yet to taste victory this season.

The Mumbai franchise recently shared a short clip where Ishan Kishan produced a no-look shot over the wicket-keeper's head in training. They captioned the post as:

"Nothing much, just our 𝗣𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼 casually nailing the no-look six 😌💥Paltan...chauk gaye ye dekh ke? 🤩 #OneFamily #DilKholKe#MumbaiIndians @ishankishan23 MI TV"

It was a well-directed bouncer, that cramped Ishan for room. However, the southpaw bent his back to pull off an extravagant shot over the wicket-keeper's head.

The shot left Dewald Brevis, who was at the non-striker's end, stunned. He said:

"Very good shot. Well handed."

Mumbai's fielding coach James Pamment was also shocked and was heard saying:

"Oh, did you mean that?"

Ishan is currently the second-highest scorer in IPL 2022. Both Ishan and Jos Buttler have 135 runs under their belt but a better strike rate puts the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer at the top of the chart.

The Jharkhand-born cricketer struck an unbeaten 81 in their first game against the Delhi Capitals and followed it with a 54-run knock against Rajasthan.

“He justified his Rs 15.25 crore price tag” - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan

Aakash Chopra believes the young wicket-keeper batter has justified the hefty price tag, living up to the expectations.

In fact, Ishan has looked the best among all the Mumbai batters so far in the tournament. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Indian opener said:

"Ishan Kishan, this guy is on a mission. He is absolutely sensational. He justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag in the first match. He began with a few drives and then just went berserk with fours and sixes. He played the role of an opener as well as finisher.”

The 23-year-old cricketer will hope to continue the momentum in their next fixture as the five-time winners continue the hunt for their maiden win in IPL 2022.

