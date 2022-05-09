[Watch] Rohit Sharma in disbelief as DRS rules him out after Sheldon Jackson's one-handed stunner

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was baffled after he was dismissed after a contentious decision by the third umpire against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday, May 9.

Chasing 166 runs, Rohit looked to get his team off to a blazing start but his stay in the middle was cut short by the umpire. In the last ball of the first over from Tim Southee, the MI captain was cramped for room as he looked to tuck one into the on-side for a single.

However, the ball clipped off his pads and Sheldon Jackson took a good low catch diving to his right. The KKR wicketkeeper was convinced and forced captain Shreyas Iyer to go for the review. UltraEdge showed huge spikes even before the ball passed Rohit Sharma's bat.

The third umpire was happy with the replays and didn't take much time to overturn the on-field umpire's decision. Rohit Sharma was disappointed as he stood his ground for a couple of seconds in utter disbelief. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene also looked in shock as were the owners of the franchise.

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians promoted Tilak Varma to No.3, who failed to make much of an impact. The onus will be on Ishan Kishan to bat deep and take the team over the line. At the time of writing, the Mumbai team have scored 81 runs for the loss of three wickets in 11 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah derails KKR with a five-wicket haul

Asked to bat first, comeback man Venkatesh Iyer got the Knight Riders off to a blazing start. KKR added 60 runs within the powerplays before Mumbai pegged them back. Nitish Rana kept the scoreboard ticking before Jasprit Bumrah came back into the attack for his second spell.

He picked up a three-wicket maiden in his third over (18th of the game) and went for only one run in the 20th over to finish with figures of 10/5 in his four overs. These are Bumrah's best figures in the shortest format of the game.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit