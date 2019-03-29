Watch: Sakshi Dhoni gets pranked by Mohit Sharma's silly joke

Sakshi Dhoni fails to answer Mohit Sharma's funny question during their return to Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings' Mohit Sharma has s always been known for his funny and carefree behavior on and off the field. Returning to the Chennai Super Kings after a two-year stint with the Kings XI Punjab, Sharma still hasn't played a part in their first two games.

On their return to Chennai after a 6-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals, Sharma had a lot of fun in the flight as he tricked Sakshi Dhoni, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Monu Kumar with simple questions.

Travel diaries with the Super Kings - 2.0! Watch them fall prey to the pun of Mohit Sharma! #AnbuDen #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 @imohitsharma18 pic.twitter.com/LM1f4nohXB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2019

In the video shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Mohit Sharma asks Sakshi Singh Dhoni, "How many times can you deduct 10 out of 100?" Sakshi replies to his questions by saying "100 times" before correcting it to 10 times. Sharma then responds and tells her, "You can deduct 10 from 100 only one time as after deducting the sum once you will be left with only 90."

Chennai Super Kings have dominated the proceedings from the start and are one of the strong contenders to finish among the top two in the points table. CSK's spin veterans' Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have looked flawless and are in extraordinary form. The defending champions look steady in their batting as they have been able to chase modest totals on challenging pitches. With such great form, it won't be a surprise if Chennai Super Kings manages to win their 4th title victory.

Sharma is most likely to replace Shardul Thakur for the match against Rajasthan Royals on March 12 since the latter has been one of the weakest links in CSK's bowling department. Moreover, Sharma's experience might come into good use and he should look to make the most out of it.

