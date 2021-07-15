Watch: Steve Smiths sprints in an open field in a bid to attain match fitness

Having recovered from a left elbow injury, former Australia captain Steve Smith is working hard to achieve match fitness. The modern-day great recently shared a glimpse of his recovery activity on his Instagram handle.

In a video clip posted by the 32-year-old, fans could see Smith running at full tilt in an open field. Steve Smith captioned it:

"Good to get outside for a speed session 🏃

"10 x 60m @ max speed. Walk back for recovery and go again!"

The current Australian team in the West Indies is dearly missing the services of Steve Smith as they have already lost the series due to a disappointing batting effort from the middle order.

Smith's presence could have lent some much-needed experience to the batting line-up and could have provided stability to it.

The Delhi Capitals batter has been very active on the social media platform lately and has been keeping his fans updated with pursuits of his daily life.

He has shared multiple posts showing off his cooking skills in the recent past. Fans are enjoying them and are showering them with appreciation and love.

My main goal is to get fit for the Ashes: Steve Smith

The World No. 2 Test batter has stated that attaining match fitness in time for the Ashes this summer was his main objective.

Smith added that if such a situation arises, he would skip the T20 World Cup in October and prioritize being fit for the Ashes later this year.

"There’s still a bit of time between now and [the T20 World Cup], and I’m tracking okay at the moment – it’s slow, but I’m going okay. I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in."

