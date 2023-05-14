[Watch] Sunil Narine castles Moeen Ali with a drifting delivery in CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match

Sunil Narine dismissed Moeen Ali with a fantastic delivery in the ongoing IPL 2023 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Ali had no answer to Narine's drifting delivery as he lost his stumps to KKR's mystery spinner.

IPL 2023 has not been the best season for Moeen Ali, especially in the batting department. The England all-rounder has struggled to score big for the Chennai Super Kings. He had an opportunity to play a big knock for CSK earlier tonight against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

However, Ali lost his wicket to Sunil Narine after scoring just one run. The CSK batter arrived in the middle after Narine dismissed Ambati Rayudu on the first ball of the 11th over. Ali took a single on the first ball he faced and came on strike to face the last ball of the same over.

Narine bowled a back of length delivery which drifted in from outside off stump. Ali did not use his feet and attempted to keep the ball down with a defensive stroke. However, the ball cut back in, went past the bat's inside edge and rattled the stumps. You can watch the video here:

Can Moeen Ali help Chennai Super Kings defend a 145-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings can officially qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs if they register a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK scored 144/6 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube was the top-scorer for the home team with an unbeaten 34-ball 48.

It will be interesting to see if Ali and the other CSK bowlers can restrict KKR below 145. You can follow the live scorecard of this IPL 2023 match right here.

