[Watch] "The guy I'm introducing needs no introduction"- Jos Buttler gives Joe Root his Rajasthan Royals jersey ahead of IPL 2023

Jos Buttler welcomed his England teammate Joe Root to the Rajasthan Royals squad and handed him his RR jersey ahead of IPL 2023. The Royals shared a video of the interaction between Buttler and Root on Twitter.

Former England captain Joe Root is set to make his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals this year. Root has registered for IPL Auctions in the past, but none of the teams showed interest in his services. Last December, Rajasthan Royals offered him a contract at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Current England skipper Jos Buttler has been a key member of the Rajasthan Royals team since 2018. Welcoming his England teammate to the RR squad, Buttler said:

"The guy I'm introducing needs no introduction, I'm sure we've all watched Joe having an amazing career so far. And I know how excited you are to be a part of the IPL, how much you are gonna get from it and how much you're gonna give to the group."

"But of course, for us as a team, everyone in here is gonna learn so much from you and everything you'll give to the group. So good luck, enjoy the experience, enjoy everything the Royals and IPL has to offer and looking forward to you having a great season," Buttler concluded.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



PS: Wait for 0:35. 🥺 Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan!PS: Wait for 0:35. 🥺 Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan! 💗PS: Wait for 0:35. 🥺 https://t.co/BaYSe2PuwH

Can Jos Buttler and Joe Root help Rajasthan Royals win IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL final last year but failed to win the trophy. Gujarat Titans defeated them in the summit clash by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to become the champions.

RR have made a few changes to their squad ahead of IPL 2023, signing the likes of Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Jason Holder and Donavon Ferreira. It will be interesting to see if the RR squad can lift the trophy this year.

Poll : 0 votes