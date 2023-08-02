[Watch] Throwback video of MS Dhoni celebrating his birthday with Indigo staff

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday last month on July 7 in his hometown, Ranchi. He enjoys an immense fan following across the country. As a result, Dhoni has celebrated his birthday on multiple occasions in the presence of his fans over the past month.

A Twitter user gave a glimpse of one such incident by sharing a video recently. In it, Dhoni can be seen cutting the cake in the company of his fans and Indigo staff.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock and played some impactful cameos during IPL 2023 earlier this year to entertain his ardent fans. He played with a knee injury through the IPL season and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift their fifth trophy.

After a triumphant campaign with CSK, Dhoni immediately underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. He has been undergoing rehabilitation ever since to regain optimum fitness.

"Lucky to have spent so much time with him": Ruturaj Gaikwad on sharing dressing room with MS Dhoni

Speaking on the BCCI Podcast recently, Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up that he considers himself fortunate to spend quality time with MS Dhoni during the IPL. He gave credit to Dhoni for instilling many useful traits in him, which have helped him grow as a cricketer and an individual. Ruturaj said:

"I consider myself very lucky to have spent so much time with him. I see how players after the game are desperate to meet him and learn so many values from him. So in that way, I feel really lucky that I am able to spend time every day for 2-3 months (in a year) with him. He has been a major factor in my career and has taught me how to stay grounded no matter how you perform and many other things."

He added:

"That (calm nature) is a trait that I got from CSK. My professional career began in Chennai and I have learned a lot of things from Mahi bhai so I just try and apply those things in international cricket."