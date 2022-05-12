[Watch] "Who says the work can stop?" - Virat Kohli undergoes power training in gym ahead of RCB vs PBKS clash

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was recently seen putting in the extra yards in the gym ahead of their next fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Kohli is known to be a fitness freak and is arguably the fittest cricketer on the planet. He often shares clips of his gym sessions on his social media platforms.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old cricketer shared a video of him undergoing power training under the watchful eyes of trainer Shanker Basu. Virat Kohli captioned the video as:

"Who says the work can stop?"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has not been at his usual best with the bat in IPL 2022.

He has bagged three golden ducks this season, a first for him in IPL history. Kohli has only managed 216 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19.64, including a solitary half-century.

With the tournament nearing its business end, Kohli will hope to hit his straps with a playoff berth up for grabs.

"I realized what it feels like to be helpless" - Virat Kohli on his poor form in IPL 2022

While many have spoken over Kohli's dismal IPL form, the former India captain finally opened up on the same, saying that he understood what being helpless feels like in the last few days.

Speaking on the show 'RCB Insider', Virat Kohli revealed why he smiled when he got out on his very first ball at the crease multiple times. He said:

"After the second duck, I realized what it feels like to be helpless. It has never happened with me in my career. That's why I was smiling because it has been so long and I have seen everything this game has to show."

Kohli also stated that he has learned to cut out the outside noise over the years. He believes no one can be in his shoes and understand what he is going through. The RCB star concluded:

"(On commentators and people questioning) They can't be in my shoes. They can't feel what I feel. They can't live my life. They can't live those moment. So you say how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't play attention to what people are saying. I do both of these things."

RCB are set to lock horns with PBKS in their next fixture on Friday (May 13) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar