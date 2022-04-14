[Watch] "Why are you getting jealous" - Yuzvendra Chahal teases Jos Buttler with his batting skills in RR training

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has set social media platforms in a frenzy with his hilarious posts. He was recently seen teasing teammate Jos Buttler.

The Rajasthan franchise recently shared a video of Chahal sharpening his batting skills in the training session. In the video, Chahal shared a hilarious conversation with skipper Sanju Samson before he began his batting session.

The franchise captioned the video:

"Head inside the nets with Chahal and enjoy the next 121 seconds of your life. 🤭💗."

Chahal looked quite calm and composed yet funny as he played the shots from the middle of the bat. The leg-spinner was also seen doing Ravindra Jadeja's famous 'sword celebration' while walking out of the nets.

Post his batting session, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen teasing explosive opener Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, this time it was the English cricketer who initially pulled Chahal's leg on the latter's inability to hit a six in the nets.

Chahal came back with a hilarious answer, saying that everything was recorded on camera. The 31-year-old cricketer said:

"It is recorded here, why are you getting jealous if you are getting competition for the opener's slot."

Meanwhile, Chahal has been in spectacular form for the Royals, picking up 11 wickets in four games at an average of 9.45. He currently holds the Purple Cap for the highest number of wickets in the IPL. Buttler, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer with 218 runs in four games at an average of 72.67.

Riding on an all-round show, Rajasthan are at the top of the points table with three wins from four games.

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest to 150 IPL wickets

The cricketer from Haryana returned with four wickets as Rajasthan secured a close three-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

During his player-of-the-match outing, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped the milestone of being the second-fastest to 150 IPL wickets. Lasith Malinga, who was sitting in the RR dugout, was the fastest to achieve the feat.

The former Mumbai Indians cricketer reached the landmark in 105 matches while Chahal took 118 games to scalp 150 wickets. Dwayne Bravo (137), Amit Mishra (140) and Piyush Chawla (156) are the other bowlers to feature in the top five.

