[Watch] "You are the yorker king in our team"- MI players Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar engage in an interesting conversation

Mumbai Indians (MI) players Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar indulged in an interesting conversation during their travel time. The MI contingent recently traveled to Hyderabad for their IPL 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They beat the hosts by 14 runs in Tuesday's match to bag their third successive victory of the season.

Tilak Varma (37 off 17 balls) played a wonderful cameo for his side in the first innings and injected momentum after things slowed down in the middle overs. In his second IPL match, Arjun Tendulkar successfully defended 20 runs off the final over and also grabbed his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to end the match.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the conversation between Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar by sharing a video. In it, Tilak Varma describes Arjun as the Yorker king in their team and asks him about his experience of handling the pressure of bowling the final over against SRH.

Arjun replied by stating that he practiced well and gained confidence from it. You can watch the short conversation between the duo in the post below:

MI began their IPL 2023 campaign with two comprehensive losses against RCB and CSK. They have emerged strongly from those setbacks by winning their next three games comfortably. With six points from five games, Mumbai Indians currently occupy sixth position in the points table.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes